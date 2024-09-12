PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry05SlZZODFQRzkyJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTlKVlk4MVBHOTInLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy05SlZZODFQRzkyJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago basketball Edit

Rumor Mill: Latest on Grady, Allmond, Carbuccia

Rob Cassidy • Basketball Recruiting
Basketball Recruiting Director
@Cassidy_Rob
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyBicmlnaHRjb3ZlJyBpZD0nYnJp Z2h0Y292ZS1jb250YWluZXItNTcwNTIyNic+PC9kaXY+CjxzY3JpcHQ+CiAg dmFyIGNvbmZpZyA9IHsKICAgIGF1dG9wbGF5OiB0cnVlLAogICAgY29tc2Nv cmVDNDogInJpdmFscyIsCiAgICBoaWRlUGxheWxpc3Q6IHRydWUsCiAgICBp dGVtczogW3sKICAgICAgaWQ6ICIyM2MyNDllMi04MDBmLTNmYWEtODM3Yy1l ZTc4YmFjYWZkNDQiLAogICAgICBtaW1ldHlwZTogIm1lZGlhL3NhcGkiCiAg ICB9XSwKICAgIGxhbmc6ICJlbi1VUyIsCiAgICBwYWdlU3BhY2VJZDogIjIw MjI3MTk2NzQiLAogICAgcmVjb21tZW5kYXRpb246IGZhbHNlLAogICAgcmVn aW9uOiAiVVMiLAogICAgc2l0ZTogInJpdmFscyIKICB9OwogIGNvbnN0IHNj cmlwdCA9IHdpbmRvdy5kb2N1bWVudC5xdWVyeVNlbGVjdG9yKCJzY3JpcHRb c3JjPSdodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vcngvZXYvcHJvZC9ldnBsYXllci5q cyddIik7CiAgY29uc3QgY29udGFpbmVyID0gd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnF1 ZXJ5U2VsZWN0b3IoIiNicmlnaHRjb3ZlLWNvbnRhaW5lci01NzA1MjI2Iik7 CiAgCiAgLy8gTWFrZSBzdXJlIHRoZSBzY3JpcHQgaXMgbG9hZGVkIGJlZm9y ZSB0cnlpbmcgdG8gcmVuZGVyIHZpZG9lIHBsYXllcgogIGlmIChzY3JpcHQg JiYgY29udGFpbmVyKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcGxheWVyID0gbmV3IFlBSE9PLlZp ZGVvUGxhdGZvcm0uVmlkZW9QbGF5ZXIoY29uZmlnKTsKICAgIHBsYXllci5y ZW5kZXIoIiNicmlnaHRjb3ZlLWNvbnRhaW5lci01NzA1MjI2Iik7CiAgfQo8 L3NjcmlwdD4KCg==

The recruiting rumor mill never stops churning and is hitting overdrive as prospects in the class of 2025 continue to take all-important visits. Each week, Rivals recruiting director Rob Cassidy takes fans inside the process and shares the latest buzz on prospects from coast to coast.

Today, he discusses UMass closing in on a commitment, Iowa making a move with a touted wing and the recruitment of four-star forward Latrell Almond, who is set to begin a run of unofficial visits.

Advertisement

More: Breaking down the five best defenders in the 2025 Rivals150

2025 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position

2026 Rankings: Rivals150

Transfer Portal: Full coverage | Player ranking | Transfer tracker | Player search

LATRELL ALLMOND’S RECRUITMENT BEGINNING TO TAKE SHAPE

Latrell Allmond
Latrell Allmond (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

It’s still too early to discern a true leader in the race to land four-star forward Latrell Allmond, but the Virginia-based big man’s recruitment is definitely starting to take shape based on intel coming from those close to the process. Allmond's upcoming Sept. 14 visit to Tennessee seems like it could be a major pivot point, as the Vols see his potential similarly to the way they saw that of Grant Williams, who was selected in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft college ball. Rick Barnes and company also view Allmond as a player that can contribute at some level immediately upon arriving in Knoxville.

In-state Virginia is obviously worth watching closely as well. The Cavaliers are definitely among the top tier of suitors as things stand and may well be the slight leader in the clubhouse, not that such a thing matters much at this early juncture. Virginia assistant coach Jason Williford attended the same high school as Allmond and has been watching and recruiting the four-star since he was a freshman.

There are plenty of other schools involved, however, as Allmond is set to take an unofficial visit to Rutgers on Sept. 27 and hit VCU for an unofficial on Oct. 12. He plans to tour Oklahoma State on Nov. 2, a trip that pops off the page due to Allmond’s close relationship with Cowboys assistant coach James Miller, who has been recruiting Almond since his time at Mississippi State.

An official visit to NC State has not been scheduled at this time, but the Wolfpack coaching staff hosted Allmond for multiple unofficial visits, so one may spin up in the future. The fact that Allmond is close with current NC State guard and former high school teammate Dennis Parker Jr., is worth noting as well.

IOWA MAKING SERIOUS WAVES WITH WINTERS GRADY 

Winters Grady
Winters Grady

Word is that Winters Grady’s Sept. 7 official visit to Iowa went exceptionally well. Not just “well” in the way that every single recruiting visit in the history of the Western world goes “well,” but in a way that had catapulted Iowa into a position among the front-runners to land the four-star’s pledge.

Intel coming out of Grady’s weekend visit to Iowa City is that the Hawkeyes currently feel like the leader in the clubhouse with Michigan, which Grady visited on Aug. 31, and Oregon, which he will tour on Oct. 12, running closely behind. One of those three programs will almost certainly be the pick come decision day. The question of which one it will be is still in doubt, however. That said, Iowa fans should feel a sense of cautious optimism based on the early returns from Grady’s official visit.

Grady has other visits on the schedule, but the Oregon-based star’s upcoming trip to Eugene looms larger than the rest. The Ducks were seen as the early favorite in the process and will have the last chance to sway the balance of power of the talented wing’s process.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH IOWA FANS AT HAWKEYEBEACON.COM

UMASS PUSHING HARD FOR CARBUCCIA 

Danny Carbuccia
Danny Carbuccia (Rivals.com)

Four-star point guard Danny Carbuccia took an official visit to UMass over the weekend and left campus with plenty to ponder. Word is that Carbuccia and those close to him see him as a fit for head coach Frank Martin’s system and are giving the Minutemen a hard look to say the very least.

There are a handful of other programs involved, and nothing is ever certain in the recruiting world, but there is some serious and concrete optimism taking hold in Amherst when it comes to Carbuccia, who also holds offers from programs such as Dayton, East Carolina and West Virginia.

Carbuccia attends New York’s famed Archbishop Stepinac High School and runs with the PSA Cardinals on the EYBL circuit. The Dominican-born guard also plays for Dominican Republic’s U18 national team.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MTk2NzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL255Y2hvb3BzLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9ydW1vci1taWxsLWxhdGVzdC1vbi1ncmFkeS1hbGxtb25kLWNh cmJ1Y2NpYSIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDog JypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAn Km51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1 bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5n ZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0 cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2Yg Y3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAg cy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAg ICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iu c2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0 dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGbnljaG9vcHMucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZydW1v ci1taWxsLWxhdGVzdC1vbi1ncmFkeS1hbGxtb25kLWNhcmJ1Y2NpYSZjNT0y MDIyNzE5Njc0JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3Njcmlw dD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==