The CHSAA season is well underway and closing in fast on the playoffs. While teams prepare for the playoffs, one team is red hot, and we recently covered them in an article. That would be Stepinac, who is led by a 5-star but has several prospects emerging this season.

This article features one of the rising stars in New York and its 6’7” G Braylan Ritvo (Archbishop Stepinac HS, NY ’24) who just committed today to Quinnipiac. Ritvo has been terrific all season for the Crusaders and is fighting hard to be one of the ALL-CHSAA selections. He’s been crushing it from beyond the arc, using his shot to create offense, defending better on the ball and is a very active rebounder. His versatility is ridiculous, he knows how to be effective on both ends, is way more aggressive this season and is playing with a ton of confidence.

The Bobcats have had a monster season featuring several terrific New Yorkers who helped contribute. Ritvo will fit perfectly in this program and his ability to be coached is just the cherry on top. He becomes the second commit for their 2024 class and could be an immediate contributor is he hits the ground the running. We are so happy for Ritvo and his family plus it should be noted how he stuck with his program and really developed himself into a D1 player. This is could the type of pickup that gets Quinnipiac into a conference championship or March Madness appearance.