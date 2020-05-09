News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-09 10:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

PSA Cardinals thrive during pandemic

PSA Cardinal Executive Director Munch Williams talks to student-athletes
PSA Cardinal Executive Director Munch Williams talks to student-athletes
Maurice Wingate • NYCHoops
Publisher
@nychoops

For many AAU/Grassroot programs, the COVID-19 pandemic has meant a complete halt to their spring and summer basketball programs. The Bronx based Pro Scholars Athletics (PSA) took a different approa...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}