iS8/Nike Quick Hits: Day One

SOUTH JAMAICA, NY – The iS8/Nike Spring HS Classic got underway and NYCHoops.net was there on Saturday to check out day one action.

Elmcor Wallops NYC Jazz, 75 – 39

Buoyed by Vere Anthony in the first half and Brandon Manirakiza (Lee Academy ’25) in the second half, Elmcor easily beat the Jazz by 36 points. Manirakiza led NYC Jazz with 20 point with Anthony adding 17 points.

Elmcor Over Road 2 Riches, 83 – 35

Elmor continued to dominate as they took down Road 2 Riches en route to a 2 – 0 record. Anthony would emerge as the team’s fearless leader netting 19 points. Brian Palao paced Road 2 Riches with 18 points.



