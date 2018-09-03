Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-03 22:23:49 -0500') }} basketball Edit

NY guard cuts list to seven; visits USA Conference school

Syarduwuj8x2liafpldp
Stacey Davis
Staff Writer

The stars next to this shoot guard name can never measure the value and impact he contributes to a team. After raking in a ton of offers the sharp shooter whittled his list down to seven in August ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}