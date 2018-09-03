NY guard cuts list to seven; visits USA Conference school
The stars next to this shoot guard name can never measure the value and impact he contributes to a team. After raking in a ton of offers the sharp shooter whittled his list down to seven in August ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news