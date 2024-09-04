We are rapidly finishing the month of August as we start to approach the fall. The basketball season is just around the
We just posted an article featuring all the new players for the Long Island Lutheran girl’s program but it seems they
They have had a mix of local talent involved in their success and had another nice hit last year in their recruiting
The LuHi Girls Basketball program finished as one of the top teams in the country last season and graduated
The Iona Prep Gaels are a program on the rise and has been adding some serious talent since bringing in a new coaching
We are rapidly finishing the month of August as we start to approach the fall. The basketball season is just around the
We just posted an article featuring all the new players for the Long Island Lutheran girl’s program but it seems they
They have had a mix of local talent involved in their success and had another nice hit last year in their recruiting