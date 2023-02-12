BROOKSVILLE, NY - The Crusaders hosted the PSAL powerhouse South Shore Vikings a day after taking down Oak Hill. This was a state title rematch which had some major star power. While the Vikings went all out every second of the game they never could get close enough to LuHi who won easily, 81 - 64. Let’s look at the recap.

LuHi got a nice dunk from 6’8” UConn commit Jayden Ross (LuHi ‘23), South Shore hit a three but 6’5” SG VJ Edgecombe (LuHi ‘24) connected on a deep three. The Vikings got a steal for a huge dunk drawing a foul but received a technical. 6” PG Jayden Reid (LuHi ‘23) hit both free throws, the Vikings scored but Reid then found a cutting big man for an easy slam. Ross got free for a three, Edgecombe found another big for an easy dunk but Southshore converted a big and1 to keep them close.

The Crusaders converted two free throws, Ross knocked down a beautiful pull up then drew a nice charge against South Shore. Edgecombe finished a tough basket inside where he got fouled but also received a tech for talking after the play. Each team traded free throws over the last minute as LuHi lead 22-12 after the 1st quarter.

South Shore’s staff drew up a really nice three to start the second then went 1/2 from the line after their big got fouled. Reid hit two free throws on back-to-back possessions before South Shore drew a foul. They went 1/2, LuHi got an easy bucket off a putback, Reid hit two more free throws and then the Vikings had an offensive putback. LuHi missed but Reid flew up to the rim to tip it in, he then drilled a three and the Crusaders big converted both free throws after he drew a foul.

6’5” PG Kyrone Alexander (South Shore‘23) drilled a pull up jumper, the Vikings then hit two free throws plus got to the line for another pair of freebies. Ross slowed the run with a monster 3, then LuHi hit two free throws and got a nice inside bucket from their cutting big man. South Shore hit a wild fadeaway jumper then got a big dunk from Alexander but LuHi converted a huge and1 with no time left in the second. Despite the Vikings giving it all they had they found themselves down 47-29 at the half

South Shore came out firing in the first couple minutes hitting a three and scoring some easy baskets inside. LuHi answered with a baseline score, the Vikings hit some free throws and got a steal for an easy two. The Vikings got a few buckets from Alexander to cut the lead to about 12 in just under 3 minutes when Reid exploded with a big and1, an easy inside score then stole the ball for a breakaway finish.

LuHi lead 64-46 after three as the Crusaders continue to light it up on the offensive line end even with some foul trouble. Edgecombe scored, then knocked down an open three, Southshore responded with a quick two on the other end. LuHi converted an and1, the Vikings scored but Reid cut through the defense for a tough layup. The Vikings had given it all they had as the teams started to empty their benches with a few minutes left in the fourth.

The Crusaders were just too tough for the Vikings led by Edgecombe, who had early foul trouble was still terrific in his limited minutes, finished with 12. Ross was hounded all night but was effective in his opportunities and played excellent defense. Our MVP of the game was Reid who dominated the game and ended up with a game high 22 points. He continues to have an amazing Senior campaign and still somehow remains unsigned. Southshore’s Alexander was the high man for the Vikings with 15 points. The Vikings impressed us despite the loss, and they should be a really tough opponent for anyone they fade in the PSAL Playoffs.



