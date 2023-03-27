Iona Preparatory School hopes his third stint in the Catholic High School Athletic Association (CHSAA) continues to be a charm for new varsity basketball head coach Timothy J. Philp. With a 311-161 lifetime record in the league as a coach for Archbishop Stepinac and Cardinal Hayes, a .659 winning percentage over nearly 20 years at the varsity level, the Yonkers native is looking to bring his trademark effort and defense to the William J. Tully Gymnasium.

Philp arrives with more than 15 different titles in tow – two state championships, three City and Archdiocesan titles apiece, and six league-leading teams, in addition to “Slam Dunk” and other in-season tournaments. He was a CHSAA Coach of the Year for Class A in 2010, along with the Journal News Westchester County Coach of the Year, and for Class AA in 2013, when he was also the New York Daily News Manhattan/Westchester Coach of the Year.

He also comes with the perspective provided by a score spent coaching in the CHSAA and the understanding that patience is a virtue and effort the entrance fee if you want to be competitive “in one of the best Catholic high school leagues in the country.”

“There are highs and lows during the season and it is important for the team and coaches to be patient, continue to work hard and continue to trust one another,” Philp said, because “in the CHSAA, you are surrounded by great coaches, players and teams every single game.”

The Gaels new head coach figuratively and literally grew up in the CHSAA, first as a player for rival Stepinac, then as a CYO coach for Christ the King Elementary, before returning to his alma mater to coach freshman, and then a season later, varsity basketball. He described the Iona Prep opening as “an unbelievable opportunity that I could not pass up.”

“Iona Prep has a historically excellent program with a great winning tradition,” Philp said. “Year after year, they routinely send more kids than the national average to play at the collegiate level, and even the NBA [Matt Ryan ‘15 of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Ty Jerome ‘16 of the Golden State Warriors].”

Coming off the greatest sports year in the school’s century-old existence, Athletic Director Ryan Mahoney believes Philp will continue to add to the Maroon & Gold’s rich legacy. With seven varsity team titles alone in 2021-2022, including Catholic state titles in football and lacrosse, the Gaels look to defend its Tom Whelan LoHud Sports Private School of the Year title for a third time. Following the winter season, Iona Prep already has individual and team state champions in track and field and wrestling.

“Our athletic success has always been rooted in academic excellence; Iona Prep produces scholar-athletes, not just student-athletes,” Ryan Mahoney said. “Tim’s success in the CHSAA has been built upon that, and he understands better than anyone that a passion to compete must be channeled into accountability, commitment and responsibility to self, school and spirituality.

“We’ve watched Tim with appreciation from afar as a coach and competitor,” the athletic director said. “Now, we’re excited to see what he can do as the captain of our basketball program.”

Philp has already met with his players, with whom he hopes to share his love of basketball. He said he wants them to understand the symbiotic nature of coaching, and expects them to put in the time and effort required – same as him – if they want to become a great team.

“The most rewarding aspect of coaching is getting to watch your players improve both individually and as a team,” Philp said, before adding that “Winning doesn’t hurt, either!”

With Philp fresh off a 2023 Archdiocesan championship for Cardinal Hayes, the Gaels are hoping he’ll do a lot more of it in the near future.



