Girls: Lau moves to NYC AAU power as recruitment heats up
For a couple of years now if you have come through the Rose Classic or watching high school basketball in Connecticut you knew the impressive talent of 5’9” guard Caroline Lau (St. Luke’s, CT ‘22)....
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news