The Cardinal Hayes program has won 5 of their last 8 games and seems to be heating up. While they have several talented D1 prospects 1 specifically has been red hot. 6’4” SG Elijah Moore ‘24 is fresh off a monster performance in a win against Molloy and has now announced that he will committing to Syracuse.

Moore is considered the best shooter in his class; he plays above the rim and has a great understanding of how to be effective as a scorer. His role this season has expanded a bit as the coaching staff has asked him to be more aggressive. The star Junior rebounds, moves the ball, does a great job of getting open and is an improved defender. While Hayes has plenty of mouths to feed Moore has been extremely efficient and effective with all of his opportunities.

His recruitment has absolutely exploded since last spring as he’s collected several high major offers. Moore decided recently to trim his massive list to Syracuse, Alabama, Miami, Oklahoma State and Arkansas. While many have always speculated, he was headed to upstate New York the Crimson tide made a real serious push for him late. We look forward to seeing the talented shooting guard at the next level and our confidence that he will be a star is through the roof.



