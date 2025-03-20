2025 Guard Culminates Career with Top Honor

CHSAA vs. PSAL Challenge is set! Sunday, March 23rd at LIU Brooklyn Stepinac vs. Thomas Jefferson 5pm
It’s been a year to remember for Olivia Vukosa as the top forward in the Class of 2026 has led Christ the King to the...
The game started with a quick exchange of threes, as Joseph Prestia
RJ Luis Jr. doesn’t just play basketball. He consumes it, suffocates it, drains the life from his opponents before they
"If you can make it here, you can make it any where." New Yorkers live by that line. It’s not just a lyric—it’s a way of
CHSAA vs. PSAL Challenge is set! Sunday, March 23rd at LIU Brooklyn Stepinac vs. Thomas Jefferson 5pm
It’s been a year to remember for Olivia Vukosa as the top forward in the Class of 2026 has led Christ the King to the...
The game started with a quick exchange of threes, as Joseph Prestia