It appeared as if history was going to repeats itself as the Cardinals led for most of the first half. In addition, Stepinac’s star point guard Boogie Fland was off to a slow start. Fortunately, his teammates kept the game competitive until the sophomore guard was ready to carry the torch en route to a 66-60 win.

BRONX, NY – On Friday two titans of the highly competitive CHSAA faced off against each other in a replay of last season’s league championship. The Archbishop Stepinac Crusaders had an opportunity to avenge last year’s twenty-point loss against the defending champion Cardinal Hayes Cardinals.

Danny Carbuccia and Ben Lyttle put Stepinac out front early but Hayes countered with offense from Elijah Moore with four first half treys and Adam Nije along with defensive blocks by big man Steven Solano. The combatants seemed evenly matched. The Cardinals led by a point after one quarter, but Lyttle and a 17 – 12 rebounding advantage gave Stepinac a slight edge, 35 – 31 at the half.

Stepinac held on to their lead throughout the third quarter and Fland began to figure out how Cardinal Hayes was defending him. As a result, the runner-ups went on an 11 – 2 tear and suddenly the defending champs were in a 8-point hole to start the final quarter.

Let’s not forget that Hayes had the #2 player in the nation on their side with Ian Jackson. Early In the fourth quarter with the game slowly slipping away, Coach Joe Lods decided it was time to release the Kraken on offense. The junior quickly closed the deficit to a point with 2:45 left in regulation but Fland aided and abetted by timely baskets from Brian Ritva and Lyttle sealed the deal.