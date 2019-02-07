A.J. Griffin’s back, Stepinac on track
Sophomore guard A.J. Griffin ‘21 has been sidelined, missing most of the season due to an ankle injury. His absence has impacted the Archbishop Stepinac Crusaders who currently occupy last place in...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news