Ohio State virtually completed their 2020 basketball recruiting class on Sunday, as 2020 power forward Zed Key of Bay Shore (N.Y.) Long Island Lutheran announced his decision to commit to the Buckeyes.

Key took an official visit to Ohio State the weekend of September 7, and spending time around the coaching staff and players ultimately let to his decision to pick the Scarlet and Gray over other finalists in Florida, Illinois, and Marquette.