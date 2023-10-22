A 6-foot-11 mountain man who has now made conditioning a livelihood, Yonkers native and Stepinac HS product Joel Soriano will relish a critical leadership role at St. John's this season. There is an abundance of high expectations, hype, and hearsay swirling around this St. John's program. Since legendary head coach Rick Pitino re-tooled the entire roster, St. John's has had lofty expectations to break an agonizing 24-year drought, as the program has not won an NCAA tournament game since 2000.

And while the program has significant expectations for hard slashing, bullish 6-foot-6 power forward Chris Ledlum (a grad transfer via Harvard) as well as prolific scoring guard and Penn transfer Jordan Dingle. Soriano has the pedigree and personally to inherit some ownership of this year's team. Coming off a career year in which he averaged 15.2 points and 11.9 rebounds and gathered 25 double-doubles as a stabilizing interior cog, Soriano is the lone returner from last season. The remainder of last year's roster was encouraged to pursue the transfer portal, as Pitino did not exactly receive glowing reports on them.

St. John's kick-started last season in promising fashion, only to falter during a listless overall season which included various in-house sideshows. Fans were aggressively calling for Mike Anderson's job during the stretch run. There was a collective desire to refresh the once national brand. That's when Pitino, who revitalized his Hall of Fame career at nearby Iona College, came into the picture and essentially shouldered the role of savior. Soriano initially said he would only return for his fifth year if Anderson is coaching him. If not, he was transfer portal bound.

One thorough conversation with Pitino, which took place over dinner the night prior to Pitino's introductory press conference, rapidly changed Soriano's outlook. Pitino sold Soriano on his vision for him and wound up naming him the team's captain for the much anticipated 2023-2024 campaign. Despite Soriano's status as one of the oldest guys on the team at 23, Pitino was quick to note that the veteran double-double threat has the most upside out of anyone on the roster. Soriano will expand on his role this season by diversifying his offensive portfolio, as he's incorporated an outside shooting touch to his repertoire. Soriano made it clear, from his first face to face encounter with Pitino at dinner, that he wants to be held to a high standard. Throughout his career at both Fordham and St. John's, Soriano has proven himself to be extremely coachable and receptive to criticism. He's cognizant that hard coaching is an essential recipe for him to ascend to the unparalleled career heights he reached last season as the focal point.