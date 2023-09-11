BALTIMORE, Md. – Class-of-2025 point guard Danny Carbuccia holds a number of major scholarship offers but is taking his time when it comes to narrowing his focus. With no junior year visits on the schedule just yet, his process seems wide open. That said, there are a handful of schools worth monitoring as the plan for the Dominican-born standout’s recruitment comes together.

Rivals caught up with Carbuccia at the recent Will Barton Elite camp for a conversation about where things stand.

ON VISITS:

"I’ve been away in the Dominican. I just recently got back, so I haven't had time to set any visits or anything. I’m going to, though."

ON SCHOOLS IN MOST FREQUENT CONTACT:

"Auburn, Louisville, Seton Hall, Virginia Tech, West Virginia probably talk to me the most right now."

ON POSSIBLE VISIT DESTINATIONS:

"I want to visit all those schools I mentioned and also Xavier for sure. That’s one I’m for sure going to take."

ON XAVIER:

"My relationship has grown with them a lot since they offered. They tune into my games and all that. They just tell me to keep working and that, hopefully, when the time comes, I go there."

ON SETON HALL:

"Seton Hall actually wants me to come visit, but (we) haven't set that up because I’ve been gone, like I said. They like my game and what I do. They like how I lead my team, and stuff like that."