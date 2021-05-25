Xaverian beats back Crusaders in Double OT

When the second quarter began Senior Combo Guard 6” Nick Folk got red hot for the Clippers connecting on his fourth 3 pointer of the first half. He was unconscious hitting multiple contested threes way beyond the line with the defenders all over him. Stepinac got some more offense from Gibbs and was also able to get “24 6”8 forward Jacob Hogarth involved inside as well. While Folk finished the first half with a game high 14 both teams were tied up 25-25 headed into half time.

We must mention Stepinac is missing their leading scorer Freshmen Boogie Fland who like Ian Jackson of Cardinal Hayes is in Houston for Team USA camp. The teams seem to be feeling each other out during the first quarter trading baskets and seeing what was available to them. Stepinac was leaning on “22 6”3 Combo Guard Sam Gibbs early to run the offense and distribute to the bigs. Even though the Clippers were able to score they found themselves down 13-10 after 1.

The Stepinac Crusaders and Xaverian Clippers have both been impressive teams during the spring league. Xaverian has veteran guards while Stepinac gets contributions from several players on their deep roster. This matchup features two of the toughest squads in the CHSAA and didn’t disappoint as Xaverian was able to hold off the Crusaders 57-53 in Double OT.

The Crusaders got a nice 5-0 run from 6”4 guard Joel Baez who was another player being looked at to step up with the absence of Fland. They also put all their focus on shutting down Folk which allowed 6” Point Guard Shawn Fulcher to get going. Fulcher who seemed to have the ball almost every possession in the third had some acrobatic finishes in traffic to help keep the Clippers in the game. Despite his best efforts Xaverian still trailed Stepinac 40-35 after the third quarter.

The 4th quarter was an absolute slugfest with both teams unable to get anything to fall until Fulcher broke the silence with a contested finish at the rim. He then lined up Gibbs on a breakaway for a huge chase down block grabbed the ball sent a defender grabbing for his ankles and dropped a dime to his big who was fouled. Xavierian’s bench erupted as Stepinac continued to struggle for offense late in the 4th. Folk found himself with the ball tied at 42-42 with just under two minutes as he slashed to lane finishing a huge bucket to take the lead 44-42. While Stepinac called a timeout to regroup they got two quality looks but couldn’t convert until Senior 6”8 Forward Malcolm Chimezie had a huge putback but banged up his knee. Fulcher got a look to win it and so did Stepinac in the final seconds but couldn’t make it send the game into overtime.

In overtime both teams were extremely tight turning the ball over several times, but Hogarth was able to score inside giving Stepinac the lead. A Xaverian steal after a miss lead to a much-needed layup by Fulcher to tie it back up at 46-46. The Crusaders looked inside to Hogarth again and the young big answered with another tough contested two-point field goal. The Clippers sputtering a bit got fouled and a forward who missed all his Free throws in regulation was able to make both to tie it up again. Each team had multiple shots and opportunities to finish the game, but neither could as the game headed to Double OT.

Xaverian started double over time with a big three but fouled Baez which sent him to the line for a one and one. He missed the free throw, but Gibbs was able to rebound it and connect on a floater cutting the deficit to 1. Then on a tough call after a Clipper turnover Fulcher fouled out of the game leaving the offensive burden back on Folk again. Stepinac was fouled but missed the front end of a 1 and 1 then made the mistake of fouling Folk on a 3 pointer. The momentum swing was huge as Folk made all three free throws extending the lead to 54-50. Crusaders almost immediately answered with a big three pointer to cut the lead to 1 with about minute remaining left in the game. While Stepinac applied pressure Xaverian threw it away but came up empty three times retaining possession somehow. During the inbound “23 Guard Aaron Goldstein stole it got fouled and made both free throws to put them back up 56-53. After a timeout Stepinac got multiple looks from beyond the arc but panicked a bit and couldn’t convert. Xaverian was able to secure the rebound make 1/2 free throws to seal the victory and advance to the finals.

Cardinal Hayes will take on Xaverian Thursday night at Stepinac High school for the Spring League Championship. This game was an absolute classic from start to finish including some terrific highlights. Folk was our player of the game finishing with a game high 25 while Fulcher chipped in 12. Stepinac was led by Gibbs with 14 points and Hogarth who added 12.



