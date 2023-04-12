In a monumental moment which occurred shortly after she established herself as the all-time leading scorer in the Big East, Villanova product Maddy Siegrist was selected by the Dallas Wings with the third overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft.

Siegrist, who authored an illustrious career at traditional NYS power Our Lady of Lourdes High School, was a First Team All American and garnered back-to-back Big East Player of the Year awards.

And while the Westchester and Dutchess County area has witnessed prosperity in the women's game with former Ossining guard/high scoring flamethrower Saniya Chong (who played four years at UConn and briefly in the WNBA for the same Dallas organization which drafted Siegrist), Siegrist has the chance to be the New York area's most transcendent talent since WNBA superstar Sue Bird.

Siegrist's scoring prowess was known at Lourdes, as the 6-foot-1 forward averaged a state-best 33 points and 13 rebounds during a memorable senior season.

While Lourdes has been a storied program and produced a handful of Division-I players in the past 20 years, few brought the upside and all-around talent of Siegrist.

She brought an inside-outside game which enabled her to exploit mismatches in the post and spread the floor out with deep 3-point range.

Her guard skill set and ability to put the ball on the floor and create for herself is rare for a frontcourt player. While NBA players such as Kevin Durant have helped make positionless basketball and versatility mainstream, the women's game is still catching on.

Siegrist red-shirted her freshman year, sustaining a foot injury which shelved her for the entire season.

She quickly prolonged her torrid scoring pace when she got to the floor. She averaged 18.8 points and nine rebounds as a freshman. After piling up 13 double doubles during her sophomore season, Siegrist became the quickest ever player to attain the 1000-point milestone in Villanova history. She was able to reach the century mark in 50 games.

Meanwhile, performances such as a 32-point eruption on the strength of 13-of-18 from the field and 5-for-6 from beyond the arc against UMass were indicative of the transcendency of Siegrist's game. She continued to put her stamp on the program record books, with a 42-point game against Marquette and her emergence as the No.2 scorer in the country as a junior.

The high motored Siegrist led the country in scoring during a historic senior season with the Wildcats, as she averaged a robust 29.2 points. The Poughkeepsie native scored 31 points or more in four of her final five games as a collegian.

In a performance emblematic of her ability to not only take over games but simultaneously author efficiency, Siegrist scored 50 points on a sizzling 20-for-26 from the field in a thorough 99-65 throttling of Seton Hall.

Siegrist is the highest ever draft pick both from Villanova and the Hudson Valley area.



