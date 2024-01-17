The Indians trailing 17-8 converted two free throws. William Floyd scored, Brentwood hit a three but Smith drilled one on the next possession. Floyd took a charge, Smith scored, Brentwood answered with a quick bucket and Clarke drew some fouls. He made 3/4 from the line, Floyd turned it over, 6’3” SF Devon Snell (Brentwood HS, NY ‘24) hit a three but the Colonials got a big bucket.

William Floyd was first on board, 6’7” F Devin Clarke (Brentwood HS, NY ‘26) converted two free throws. With 5’9” PG Joey McLaurin William (William Floyd HS, NY ‘24) knocking down a triple but Clarke answered for Brentwood. Junior forward 6’5” F Juwan Smith (William Floyd HS, NY ‘25) made two free throws. Clarke scored inside and 5’9” CG Jermaine King (William Floyd HS, NY ‘25) scored to give Floyd a slight 9-6 lead with over three minutes to go. Brentwood got a bucket, King buried a three, the Indians missed. Then Smith scored, Brentwood turned it over and the Colonials knocked down a triple right before the buzzer.

The William Floyd HS Colonials are having a season for the ages as they have started the year 11-0. Brentwood has had success with some big non-league wins, but you can tell they are still figuring it out. They faced off yesterday afternoon at Brentwood High School in a big-time league matchup.

Brentwood went on a 6-0 run, Floyd scored, and Snell got free for two, but King had the last bucket before halftime. William Floyd took a 30-29 lead into halftime and came out firing. They scored inside, McLaurin finished a layup, King rattled in a three and the Colonials scored again to take a 39-29. Snell hit a three; Brentwood threw down a massive dunk but Floyd designed a beautiful alley-oop to Smith, which he slammed.

The Indians scored, hit a triple, and Smith hit a jumper. Clarke finished an offensive put back and Snell went 1/2 from the line. Brentwood, only trailing by 1 entering the 4th gave up a three to McLaurin, got a big basket from Snell, Floyd hit a free throw and then King hit another deep three to give the Colonials some breathing room. Brentwood knocked down a three after a nice play call from the bench. Smith scored, and Clarke converted two more free throws, but King once again hit a big three.

McLaurin hit a floater, and Snell made his free throws. McLaurin found a teammate for two and after a stop Smith hit another pull-up jumper to give them a 10-point lead. Clarke hit a free throw, and Snell scored off a steal. William Floyd missed, Snell hit a three but Smith converted a massive and1 plus the free throw. Snell got loose for a bucket, and Smith finished another layup through contact, drew the foul then made the free throw. Clarke hit two free throws, William Floyd turned it over, Brentwood hit a monster triple and got a turnover. They called a timeout, ran a play for a quick two, tried to foul a certain player who didn’t get the call and McLaurin went to the line.

The senior calmly made both to give them a three-point lead with under 10 seconds remaining. William Floyd called a timeout to discuss the defense even though Brentwood was out of them. Brentwood’s point guard got the ball looked for a three, but couldn’t get a look. So he gave it up to try and get it back. But another player had to shoot and was blocked by William Floyd.

They pulled off a huge win for their program and this was easily their biggest one of the year. Smith was our MVP, delivering a huge second-half performance and finishing with a game-high 23-points. McLaurin was terrific with 16-points while King had a clutch 12-points. Snell who continues to be a breakout star and major contributor for the Indians had 20-points while Clarke had his best game, we’ve seen yet adding 16-points. These two clubs will definitely be in the Suffolk title mix and we can’t wait to see the rematch.