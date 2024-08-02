Big Ten Offer for Kayden Mingo
The recruitment process has been picking up for 6’3” PG Kayden Mingo (Long Island Lutheran HS, NY ’25) as he begins to set up his college visits. He’s focused on the programs invested in him and se...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news