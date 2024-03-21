Back in the day, on a yearly basis in New State high school basketball, there has always been a healthy Who’s the overall #1’debate. Was it a team from the Catholic League (CHSAA) or did the Public Schools (PSAL) dominate this season? How about a team from Long Island or Westchester/Upstate? Did one of them finally ascend to earn top dog status in the state?

Because teams primarily played teams in their league during the regular season, out-of-league games were exceedingly rare and often mired in politics. The fact still remains, to be the man, you must beat the man. While it was flawed, the Federation Tournament of Champions was the de facto judge and jury to determine who’s the man.

The top Catholic schools played the top Public schools and/or independent schools during a weekend in the post season. At the end of the day, the last teams standing could confidently assert they were the overall #1

…until next year.

Now the closet we will get to finding out who’s #1 is a CHSAA vs PSAL tournament. Unfortunately, there’s no North of NYC representation except for Archbishop Stepinac coached by Pat Massaroni, the CHSAA champion, out of White Plains nor is there and Long Island or Independent school imprint.

Is Long Island Lutheran under coach John Buck the best Indy school, best on Long Island or are they the overall best? If they played the winner of Eagle Academy II coached by Kevin Hamilton Jr. vs Stepinac, there still would only be a partial answer.

And what about Mt. Vernon? After one of the shakiest starts in the team’s history, head coach Bob Cimmino and his squad somehow managed to rise up and win yet another section one championship. How far could they have gone with the Federation T.O.C. chip as a target?

The New York State high school players and fans will have to settle with what we got. The overall title of Who’s #1 has become an illusion but it’s also a gaping hole. The solution is simple. Bring back an updated fairer version of the Tournament of Champions without fast-tracks to the championship. Where the best of the best in all the leagues play each other, do-or-die.

Seems unlikely but can't a basketball junky still dream?



