Penny Hardaway AP Images

What top recruits (i.e. Wiseman, Watford, Walker, Hurt, Jeffries, etc.) do you think Penny and his staff will land at Memphis for the 2019 class? GTG! — Derek Holt (@TheDHolt) August 12, 2018

Trendon Watford Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

How critical is it for Indiana to land a guard in this class, and where do you feel they have the best chance to do so? — Matt Simon (@Matt_Simon) August 14, 2018

Who do you feel florida has the best chance of landing? https://t.co/JGNcdQZuTL — bootleg and chill (@sre73261634) August 12, 2018

Tre Mann Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Florida’s prime target in the 2019 class is Tre Mann. The top 30 guard has put off his commitment for the time being, and he will visit UNC next month as the Tar Heels could be gaining ground, though I do believe the Gators will end up with his commitment.

Omar Payne is another local product for which UF is a favorite, though Texas, Louisville and Florida State are involved. In the end, I see Florida nabbing the top 50 prospect.

Mann’s travel teammate, CJ Walker, will be cutting his list soon, as his recruitment has gone national. Should the Gators be perceived as the heavy favorite? No, but they are among the tops for his commitment, a pledge that I think they land.

Scottie Lewis could be another to do the same, as could Kyle Sturdivant, Damion Baugh, Aidan Igiehon or Jalen Gaffney.

Any updates on Isaiah Stewart and Georgetown? — Jair Taylor (@JTBaller23) August 12, 2018

Isaiah Stewart Jon Lopez/Nike @NikeEYB

Five-star big man Isaiah Stewart visited Georgetown last weekend, which will likely be the last visit he takes prior to the publishing of his final list. Currently down to a group of 10, the Hoyas have remained a factor in his recruitment. I am not totally sure that they make his final list of schools. Even if they do, Duke, Michigan State and Villanova may be the three to beat as the fall months approach. Indiana, Texas, and Notre Dame are strongly in contention, too, as is the local Syracuse program, but I do not see Georgetown as the ultimate destination for Stewart. He is intrigued by the idea of learning under the tutelage of Patrick Ewing, but that might not be enough to get the Hoyas over the hump for the elite power forward.

Now that he’s cut his list to 5, who do you ultimately expect James Bouknight to pick? #TwitterTuesday — Rob Lunder (@rlunder18) August 12, 2018

James Bouknight Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Rivals150 guard James Bouknight announced his final five last week: Indiana, UConn, Miami, VCU and Virginia Tech. While he has scheduled a visit for Miami, and VCU may have recruited Bouknight the longest, UConn and Indiana sit in the best spot for him.

If I had to select one as the program to beat, UConn might be it. Much still has to play out in the coming weeks with Bouknight, and his visits to his finalists should clarify things further. However, the Huskies and Hoosiers are the ones to beat for one of the better shot-makers in the class of 2019.

What chances do you give Illinois is landing D Timme, and is MSU the team to beat? — Paris Daniel (@ParisDaniel4) August 12, 2018

Drew Timme Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

It is a complete guessing game with Drew Timme, and that is even after he decided to narrow his school list earlier this month to a group of 10. That group includes Michigan State, Illinois, Purdue, Louisville, Alabama, Texas Tech, Gonzaga, Texas A&M, Arizona and Oklahoma.

Illinois is in the hunt, but its chances with him might not be as strong as it is for Gonzaga, Michigan State and Purdue. Illinois coach Brad Underwood does have an advantage over others in that he was one of the first on the scene for Timme, and prioritized the top 50 prospect during his time Oklahoma State long before any others. Getting a great feel on Timme’s recruitment remains difficult, and where he ends up scheduling his official visits might help clear things up some.

Where does Akok Akok go? — CBB Never Stops (@SirAmericanTom) August 12, 2018

Akok Akok Nick Lucero/Rivals.com