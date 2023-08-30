Staten Island, NY – Wagner College head men's basketball coach Donald Copeland has announced the addition of Malik Boothe and Brett Riley to the Seahawks' staff. Boothe will serve as the Director of Player Development, while Riley will take over as the Director of Basketball Operations.

A New York City native and former St. John's guard, Boothe brings a plethora of basketball experience to Grymes Hill. As a player, Boothe was a mainstay for the Red Storm between 2007-2011, appearing in over 100 games during his four-year career. "Malik is a household name in the New York City basketball world and his experience has a former Big East guard and coach in this city will benefit our program tremendously," Copeland commented.

Most recently, Boothe served as an assistant coach at Eagle Academy in Brooklyn and head coach for the New Heights AAU team. At Eagle Academy, Boothe helped lead team to one PSAL Brooklyn AA Borough championship and one PSAL AA City championship over a three-year period.



