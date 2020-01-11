W.H.E.E.L.S. Runs Bowne Down
OAKLAND GARDENS, NY – After completely dismantling highly ranked Brooklyn Collegiate last week, #7 ranked W.H.E.E.L.S. left no doubt that they are the real deal. On Saturday, during the Cardozo Classic, the Wolves took down yet another PSAL Brooklyn Class AA team as they outpaced #5 John Bowne Wildcats, 66 – 62.
According to W.H.E.E.L.S. Head Coach Josh Krinsky, their plan against good teams does not vary. ”Our strategy is to run, shoot, play good defense and play with energy.”
That strategy was put to the test versus the bigger Bowne squad. Krinsky said that in the first half, their defense was good but they didn’t play with the energy and pace he wanted. Timely baskets by Randy Crosby ‘21 and Jeremiah Davis ‘20 kept W.H.E.E.L.S. in the hunt but superior rebounding by the Wildcats gave them a slight edge in the open quarter.
Ahead by a deuce at the start of the second quarter, Bowne increased its lead exponentially sparked by Mouhamed Doubale ‘22 who scored back to back to back to back. W.H.E.E.L.S. trailed 31 – 20 at the half and it appeared as if the Wolves were going to be eaten by the Wildcats.
Coach Krinsky said he addressed his team’s deficiencies at the half and his team responded. “First half, our defense was good but we didn’t have enough energy and pace. We only had twenty at the half. We came out after the half with a 9 – 0 run and we didn’t let up after that.”
Bowne did not go down without a fight. Midway through the third quarter, the Wildcats lead dwindled down to 4 points. With 3 minutes left, Davis drained a trey to take the lead. Down 5 points at the top of the fourth, shots by Aguibou Balde ‘21 pulled Bowne to within 2 points with 7.7 seconds left to play.
Forced to foul with time quickly running out, Bowne put Crosby on the line on multiple occasions. The junior was pure from the free-throw line, preventing the Wildcats from catching up.
“Randy is becoming one of the better guards in the city,” said Coach Krinsky. He’s done it on the big stage. He’s averaging about 25 points per game. He closes games at the line every time.”
Davis scored a game high 28 points for W.H.E.E.L.S. with Crosby netting 22 points. Balde led Bowne with 18 points.
IN OTHER ACTION:
St. Mary's wallops Abraham Lincoln, 72 – 56
Cardozo Bangs Gompers, 76 - 44