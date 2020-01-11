OAKLAND GARDENS, NY – After completely dismantling highly ranked Brooklyn Collegiate last week, #7 ranked W.H.E.E.L.S. left no doubt that they are the real deal. On Saturday, during the Cardozo Classic, the Wolves took down yet another PSAL Brooklyn Class AA team as they outpaced #5 John Bowne Wildcats, 66 – 62.

According to W.H.E.E.L.S. Head Coach Josh Krinsky, their plan against good teams does not vary. ”Our strategy is to run, shoot, play good defense and play with energy.”

That strategy was put to the test versus the bigger Bowne squad. Krinsky said that in the first half, their defense was good but they didn’t play with the energy and pace he wanted. Timely baskets by Randy Crosby ‘21 and Jeremiah Davis ‘20 kept W.H.E.E.L.S. in the hunt but superior rebounding by the Wildcats gave them a slight edge in the open quarter.

Ahead by a deuce at the start of the second quarter, Bowne increased its lead exponentially sparked by Mouhamed Doubale ‘22 who scored back to back to back to back. W.H.E.E.L.S. trailed 31 – 20 at the half and it appeared as if the Wolves were going to be eaten by the Wildcats.