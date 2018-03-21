The boys & girls Federation T.O.C. is less than a week away. We're conducting an informal survey to find out which two Class AA teams will advance from the semifinal round
Who will win the Federation T.O.C. Class AA Semifinal #1— NYCHoops.net (@NYCHoops) March 19, 2018
Who will win the Federation T.O.C. Class AA Semifinal #2— NYCHoops.net (@NYCHoops) March 19, 2018
Who will win the girls basketball Federation T.O.C. semifinal game #1?— NYCHoops.net (@NYCHoops) March 19, 2018
Who will win the girls basketball Federation T.O.C. semifinal game #2?— NYCHoops.net (@NYCHoops) March 19, 2018