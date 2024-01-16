Let’s pick up in the early third quarter when the South Shore Vikings took a 42-26 lead with 5 minutes and 25 seconds remaining. James Monroe Eagles scored when 6'0” PG Sincere Folk (South Shore HS, NY ’26) hit a free throw, got a bucket and then found 6’10” SF Asher Elson (South Shore HS, NY ’25) drew the foul plus made them both.

The Eagles came out flat and the Vikings took full advantage of it in the first half and early in the third but Monroe was starting to fight back. Monroe was amidst an 8-1 run when Elson got a big bucket for the Vikings, each team traded free throw to ends the quarter. South Shore was up 52-35 to start the 4th quarter as Monroe scored, got a two free throws from 6’4” G Steven Ceballo (James Monroe HS, NY ’25) but Folk and then Asher scored for the Vikings.

We just had lost faith in the Eagles when the defense, combined with sloppy inbounding for South Shore got James Monroe going. They got converted an and1, 6’3” G Karifala Conde (James Monroe HS, NY ’26) went on a personal 10-0 run ending with a huge and1, South Shore got a big block but after a Conde steal Eagles got fouled. A skirmish took place and Southshore ended up getting called for a technical foul as well. They went 3/4 from the line, traveled, turned over South Shore and got a massive three from their big man to take the lead late in the fourth quarter.