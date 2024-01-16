Vikings Outlast Monroe’s Big Comeback
Let’s pick up in the early third quarter when the South Shore Vikings took a 42-26 lead with 5 minutes and 25 seconds remaining. James Monroe Eagles scored when 6'0” PG Sincere Folk (South Shore HS, NY ’26) hit a free throw, got a bucket and then found 6’10” SF Asher Elson (South Shore HS, NY ’25) drew the foul plus made them both.
The Eagles came out flat and the Vikings took full advantage of it in the first half and early in the third but Monroe was starting to fight back. Monroe was amidst an 8-1 run when Elson got a big bucket for the Vikings, each team traded free throw to ends the quarter. South Shore was up 52-35 to start the 4th quarter as Monroe scored, got a two free throws from 6’4” G Steven Ceballo (James Monroe HS, NY ’25) but Folk and then Asher scored for the Vikings.
We just had lost faith in the Eagles when the defense, combined with sloppy inbounding for South Shore got James Monroe going. They got converted an and1, 6’3” G Karifala Conde (James Monroe HS, NY ’26) went on a personal 10-0 run ending with a huge and1, South Shore got a big block but after a Conde steal Eagles got fouled. A skirmish took place and Southshore ended up getting called for a technical foul as well. They went 3/4 from the line, traveled, turned over South Shore and got a massive three from their big man to take the lead late in the fourth quarter.
Monroe, up 57-56, had the entire gym in shock but the Vikings buried a three right back to take the lead. The Eagles got bucket from Conde inside, Ceballo and Folk got in a tussle for the ball and while they initially called Vikings ball, they overturned it. The call was incorrect after some unbelievable replay provided but the Eagles committed an offensive foul and Folk missed a pull-up to win it.
The score somehow tied; Folk drew a foul, made them both, each team came up empty for multiple trips until Elson got a big hoop for the Vikings. Ceballo hit a free throw; Folk missed. James Monroe turned it over, then Folk converted two more free throws. Eagles found Conde for a big and 1. The Vikings then missed four straight free throws after a fan in the crowd gave it all he could for Monroe. When the Eagles missed, Elson hit a free throw. James Monroe responded with two free throws but Folk stepped up and made his. Vikings got a steal a slam to seal the deal!
Monroe’s defense mounted a serious comeback but ultimately fell short to the Vikings who established a good early lead. In this league, you have to come out firing, or you could create a hole to big for yourself. Elson was fantastic for the Vikings, he was their most reliable option and was named MVP. Folk was big down the stretch and finished strong. Ceballo showed he’s a big time defender and Conde was huge when Monroe lost their guy to foul trouble. While this game wasn’t a clean one the talent level was clear. These two teams have a ton of fire power and could easily make it to the finals four this season.