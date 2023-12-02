A steady crop of local talent is ready to blossom at the forward position. Given the current recruiting culture, which tends to value the multi-faceted skill set of stretch fours and hybrid wings over the more traditional back to the rim forward. Several enticing local prospects possess the potential to ratchet up their profile this season. Here is a look: As a 6-foot-8 lefty with an adroit perimeter touch, Class of 2024 Archbishop Molloy forward Elijah Small enters his senior season vowing to make amends for some lost time. Small dealt with a debilitating injury which shelved him for much of last season. Molloy wound up falling to Stepinac HS (NY) during the Intersectional playoffs at Fordham University. Putting forth an upset bid which faltered during the game's waning moments. Small has transformed his entire game, becoming more actively efficient as an around the rim scorer. While finishing in thunderous fashion as a catch-and-dunk threat. Prior to his expeditious emergence as a hard rim attacker, Small was forced to shed the habit of hesitating on his downhill game. Initially, he appeared to be experiencing a mental block, preventing him from exploding to the rim. A sit down with Riverside Hawks coach Karreim Memminger rapidly rectified the issue. Memminger, a longtime local NYC hoops pioneer, was able to stymie any lingering trepidation Small may have had stemming from the injury. Memminger implored the burgeoning, multi-positional forward to eliminate any lingering trace of doubt and pursue the rim with full throttle relentlessness. A switch had been flipped.

Powering up, utilizing every ounce of his vertically explosive athleticism, and sky-rising his long frame well above the glass for boards, Small has discovered his niche as a proficient interior cog. Now, Small is tracking as one of the city's breakout players. While still relatively unknown on the recruiting market, Small possesses a mixed bag of offensive uniqueness. As he showed during Iona Prep Team Camp, Small permeates the driving lanes with a nifty floater and soars in for stickbacks. His growing, wide-ranging of offensive repertoire includes a turnaround jumper and an 18-20 footer from the corner. With Molloy accelerating the tempo in employing a swift-paced attack, Small has been instrumental in spearheading the break. His hard-edged style in crashing the glass on both ends should result in an array of double-doubles this season. As he brings the work rate to lead the prestigious CHSAA "AA" in such a category. Small will be a centerpiece of Molloy's desire to return to prominence and put the program on the same plane it was once on under the late and legendary Jack Curran. He has help from a number of critical pieces flanking him, including 6-foot-5 guard-wing Josh Powell. Powell is coming off a sublime off-season in which he established himself as a shot-maker and three-level scoring source with a significant rebounding aptitude

Jeremiah Jacobs