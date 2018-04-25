Having always been one of the bigger and more intriguing prospects in New York, 6'5" center Catherine Almeida (Shenendehowa '19) is beginning to put it all together and become one of the more coveted recruits out of the Empire State.

To going along with elite level size, Almeida has developed her footwork and become a player who when she touches the ball in the paint understands what to do with the ball. Her ability to pass out of double teams has drastically improved making it no wonder why her recruitment continues to pick up.

After a solid year with the Plainsmen where she averaged a double-double for the Section 2 power, Almeida came out for the first and only April AAU Live Period ready to go. Suiting up for the NY Havoc, Almeida was a dominating force inside in helping lead her team to the 17u Adidas Gauntlet Championship this past weekend down in Atlantic City.

Already holding offers from the likes of Binghamton, Hofstra, Fairfield, Manhattan, and Cal State-Bakersfield, Almeida showed the Division 1 college coaches on hand this past weekend just how she has taken her game to the next level. She was able to consistently finish using both hands down low, and that combined with her size is what makes her such an appealing prospect in the eyes of her coach with the NY Havoc, Terrance Florence.

"Conditioning is a big thing, her strength has really gotten better, and she is using her length a lot more to be able to finish over people," Florence explained.

With a load of mid-major Division 1 offers, Florence says that he has started to hear from some high-majors with a Big 12 school and an SEC school each reaching out as coaches are beginning to see the transformation of Almeida going from just a big player, to a big player with skill to control the paint down low.

Florence says he doesn't see Almeida committing until after the July Live Period and he doesn't anticipate any visits coming up as it’s all about the 6'5" post getting better each day as she is focused right now on improving her game every day.

Excited though about her future, Florence thinks that the sky is the limit for Almeida, a player with a world of upside still who he feels will only get better in the weeks, months, and years ahead.