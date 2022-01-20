Unpredictability Continues In Westchester

With a versatile all-around game and a knack for sticking timely 3-pointers and getting into the teeth of the defense and utilizing the angles well, Chris Kelly has been instrumental in Bronxville's sizzling 7-1 start. Kelly exploded for a double-double of 31 points and 13 rebounds, en route to a victory over Putnam Valley.

On Tuesday, however, Bronxville was handed their first loss of the season on the road at Briarcliff. The Bears erased an early first half deficit and made numerous timely plays down the stretch, sealing it with a pair of clutch free throws in the final 13 seconds of regulation.

Now, More so than ever, deciding who gets that No.10 spot in the Westchester County/Upstate rankings is more difficult than ever. The Class B landscape is more evenly matched than ever and with cancellations, and Covid-depleted lineups, the unpredictability contributes to uncertainty.

The back and forth the tight battle between Bronxville and Briarcliff is indicative of how the momentum could go either way with teams of this type, making an accurate rankings system quite the arduous task in Westchester County area.

Bronxville eliminated looks with a pressure filled, man to man defense which allowed them to seize a nine-point first half lead. Briarcliff erased the deficit in the second quarter, knotting it at 20-all with eight minutes left after a tepid offensive start.

Bronxville was able to reel off an 8-0 run, consistently attacking the rim and using the angles. Briarcliff answered with a deep, 3-point heave before the buzzer to thwart the run as they trailed 28-23 at halftime.

The Broncos came out firing during the third quarter, hitting 3-of-5 from beyond the arc and inducing some off balance, errant shots from Briarcliff. The home team quickly regrouped, however, scoring on four of their final five possessions of the quarter. They hit another buzzer beating three-pointer, cutting the deficit to 41-37.

Bronxville shot 6-for-6 from the free throw line in the final four minutes. Briarcliff, however, delivered when I mattered and got timely offensive boards in the waning moments of the game.

After scoring 23 points and turning in timely plays down the stretch during a win against Scarsdale, Aidan Roy continued to prosper with a 17-point, seven assist performance to lead Mamaroneck to a win over Carmel. With the victory, Mamaroneck's memorable season continues. The Tigers were poised and survived every push Carmel made with counter moves.

The 10-2 Tigers have continued to set a loud tone with pressure across all 94 feet and fluid ball movement that results in a good, high percentage look.



