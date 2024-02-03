Now that we’ve crossed the midpoint of the high school basketball season, we’ve managed to zero in on a handful of sub-five-star underclassmen who have elevated their status with their play this season. To be clear there are more, but this group has undoubtedly made their presence felt despite consistently playing against some of the stiffest competition around the country.

Jerry Easter, La Lumiere, 2025

Easter has been dynamic all season, leading his team in scoring (18.3 ppg.) despite playing alongside Jalen Haralson, ranked No. 8 overall in the Rivals150, and Darius Adams, who is ranked No. 18. The 6-foot-5 point guard is adept at using his size and quickness to get to his spots and oftentimes serves as the catalyst in the most grueling high school league in the country, the Nike EYBL Scholastic.

Sebastian Wilkins, Brewster Academy, 2026

Wilkins has been a major matchup problem for the opposition all season, using his 6-foot-8 frame and versatile skill set to overwhelm and out-maneuver opposing bigs. Wilkins has had multiple 20-point games this season and is pumping in 12.3 points a game in the EYBL Scholastic. Wilkins' energy on both ends of the floor makes him one of the most impactful players on the court on and off the stat sheet.

Dwayne Aristode, Brewster Academy, 2025

Aristode missed nearly a month, nursing an injury but as soon as he returned, he was back to leading the Bobcats in scoring. Aristode debuted at No. 29 overall in the Rivals150 because of his play early in the season after starring in Spain for the last three years. Aristode’s 6-foot-7 frame gives opposing guards and wings fits on both ends of the floor and his ability to fill the stat sheet has made him a commodity among college basketball heavyweights such as Duke, Kentucky, Kansas and Michigan State, among many others.

Lino Mark, Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks, 2025

The 6-foot-2 floor general keeps pressure on the defense using his speed and IQ to dominate opposing guards. Mark has a “will not be denied” approach when knifing into the lane and plays with a fiery energy on the defensive end that translates into being a lockdown defender all over the floor. Mark is averaging 18 points, five rebounds and 5.5 assists a game for Notre Dame in the brutal Mission League.

Kayden Mingo, Long Island Lutheran, 2025

Mingo went from averaging six points a game last season to pumping in 17.8 points a game this season, despite playing alongside five-star scoring guard VJ Edgecombe, a Baylor commit. Mingo’s ability to knock down shots and get into the lane at will has been a lethal combination for effectiveness all season. Mingo makes the right play virtually every time he touches the ball, whether that means calling his own number, drawing the defense and dishing off, or even changing the pace in a given scenario.

