Under Armour Next Elite 24

Elite 24 is back! Since 2009, Elite 24 has called Harlem, Venice Beach, Rucker Park, and Brooklyn its home. Elite 24 has hosted six No. 1 picks, 20 top 5 picks, 106 drafted players, and 25 college All-Americans. This year on August 12th, 24 of the country’s elite high school hoopers will get their chance to play under the lights in Chicago, and become a part of the Elite 24 legacy.

ROSTERS