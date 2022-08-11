Under Armour Next Elite 24
UA NEXT Elite 24, bringing the 24 best girls & boys high school basketball players taking place on Aug. 12
Elite 24 is back! Since 2009, Elite 24 has called Harlem, Venice Beach, Rucker Park, and Brooklyn its home. Elite 24 has hosted six No. 1 picks, 20 top 5 picks, 106 drafted players, and 25 college All-Americans. This year on August 12th, 24 of the country’s elite high school hoopers will get their chance to play under the lights in Chicago, and become a part of the Elite 24 legacy.
This event will be televised on ESPNU, featuring the inaugural Elite 24 girls game at 5:00 P.M. EST, followed by the Elite 24 boys game at 7:00 P.M.. In its short history, six former players have been selected No. 1 overall in the NBA Draft (John Wall, 2010; Kyrie Irving, 2011; Anthony Bennett, 2013; Markelle Fultz, 2017; DeAndre Ayton, 2018; Zion Williamson, 2019), while 20 have been top five selections.