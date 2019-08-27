Twitter Tuesday New York (8/27)
Often we post some of the important tweets we see that are relative to New York players. Here are ones from last week and this.
Jonathan Kuminga heading to New Jersey to play at the Patrick School. No. 1 rated player by Rivals https://t.co/60QyOCDhNL— DeAnte' Mitchell (@MitchellDeAnte) August 26, 2019
St.John’s has now offered 6’4” PG J.J. Starling’22 of @Bville_Bees #SJUBB 👀 pic.twitter.com/VsX6Ee3n1q— Andrew Slater (@Andrew__Slater) August 26, 2019
I had a good summer now it’s time to get down to business @HotchkissHoops #TheAddamsFamilyy pic.twitter.com/9e4PHWp9GX— Miles Brewster (@BrewsterMiles) August 26, 2019
UConn, Oregon, St. John’s & Seton Hall for 2020 point guard Kadary Richmond #sjubb— DeAnte' Mitchell (@MitchellDeAnte) August 21, 2019