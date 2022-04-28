Twenty-Twenty Fours Add Big Offers
The 2024 class in general is extremely talented especially the prospects from New York. Now that the offseason is under way college programs have kore of an opportunity to see these youngsters comp...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news