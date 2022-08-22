Top Performers: NYC Prospects Playoffs
With event coordinator Randy Millard emceeing and keeping the crowd engaged throughout. NYC Prospects kicked off the playoffs with an entertaining pair of matchups on Friday night at St. Edmund's P...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news