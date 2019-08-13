News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-13 16:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Top Long Island Guard Transfers

Cjbre0op8wwueevzkntj
Stacey Davis
Staff Writer

On Monday, the transfer wheel took a spin, altering the upcoming Class AA 2019-20 season in Suffolk County, NY. The summer closed out on a high note for 6-6 small forward Bryce Harris, just like hi...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}