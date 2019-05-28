Top L.I. forward looking to set up official visits
With his usual team , the NY Jayhawks, having an off weekend 6'8" forward Zed Key (Long Island Lutheran '20) decided to go back home and play with his AAU team growing up at the GymRat Challenge th...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news