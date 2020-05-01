Top-10 junior Moussa Cisse cuts school list to a final six
Five-star junior Moussa Cisse has taken the final step in his recruitment before making his college decision. Originally focused on a final ten, Cisse has trimmed his school list for the last time in which it consists of only six programs now.
Arguably the greatest shot blocker in the high school game, Cisse is a coveted, prioritized recruit for some of the best nationally. On Friday, he cut his list for the final time which features Florida State, Georgetown, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU and Memphis.
Cisse discussed each of his finalists with Rivals.com.
Florida State: “I think Florida State is a really good school. That’s the only place that I have officially visited because of the pandemic but whenever I went there, I saw how nice it was and the coaches are really good. That’s one of the schools that I could really see myself at.”
Georgetown: “Patrick Ewing, I used to watch his videos a lot. He’s one of the best bigs of all time. My sophomore year, whenever he saw me, he said he thought I played like him whenever he was my age and that meant a lot. They’ve been calling me a lot and have been showing me good energy.”
Georgia: “They have the first overall pick in the draft so that is impressive and their assistant coach was a teammate of my brother’s overseas. I feel like their game and system is a good fit for me.”
Kentucky: “Coach Cal (John Calipari) is one of the greatest coaches of all time. I went there for a visit and it was great. Also, whenever I first got to the United States, they were the first team that I watched and when they offered me my sophomore year, that was just really big. I feel really good about them.”
LSU: “I am really interested in them. The first thing is that their assistant coach coached my brother in college, too. They always check on me and I feel really good about them. I feel like with how the coach made my brother better, he could do the same for me.”
Memphis: “Memphis, that’s a basketball scene. Everyone loves me there. The coaches are always talking to me and say hello and one of my best friends, Precious Achiuwa, did great over there.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Rumors continue to swirl around a possible reclassification into the 2020 class later this summer. However, all things are at a standstill due to the ongoing pandemic. Once his schoolwork is completed next month, Cisse will sit down and make the proper decision on whether he will play in college next season or not.
Cisse has been unable to take any official visits beyond the trip that he took to Florida State earlier this winter. He has also visited the campuses at Kentucky and Memphis in recent months, though each have come in the unofficial variety. The hope is that if he does reclassify, that he would complete official visits to his remaining finalists before committing.
The eighth ranked prospect in the 2021 class and the second-ranked center nationally, Cisse is a gifted backline defender that is the definition of a defensive playmaker. He is a premier shot blocker that can guard near and further away from the basket. The Guinea native recently moved to the Memphis area after transferring out of Christ the King High School in New York, and just completed his junior year at Lausanne Collegiate School.