Five-star junior Moussa Cisse has taken the final step in his recruitment before making his college decision. Originally focused on a final ten, Cisse has trimmed his school list for the last time in which it consists of only six programs now. Arguably the greatest shot blocker in the high school game, Cisse is a coveted, prioritized recruit for some of the best nationally. On Friday, he cut his list for the final time which features Florida State, Georgetown, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU and Memphis. Cisse discussed each of his finalists with Rivals.com.

Florida State: “I think Florida State is a really good school. That’s the only place that I have officially visited because of the pandemic but whenever I went there, I saw how nice it was and the coaches are really good. That’s one of the schools that I could really see myself at.” Georgetown: “Patrick Ewing, I used to watch his videos a lot. He’s one of the best bigs of all time. My sophomore year, whenever he saw me, he said he thought I played like him whenever he was my age and that meant a lot. They’ve been calling me a lot and have been showing me good energy.” Georgia: “They have the first overall pick in the draft so that is impressive and their assistant coach was a teammate of my brother’s overseas. I feel like their game and system is a good fit for me.” Kentucky: “Coach Cal (John Calipari) is one of the greatest coaches of all time. I went there for a visit and it was great. Also, whenever I first got to the United States, they were the first team that I watched and when they offered me my sophomore year, that was just really big. I feel really good about them.” LSU: “I am really interested in them. The first thing is that their assistant coach coached my brother in college, too. They always check on me and I feel really good about them. I feel like with how the coach made my brother better, he could do the same for me.” Memphis: “Memphis, that’s a basketball scene. Everyone loves me there. The coaches are always talking to me and say hello and one of my best friends, Precious Achiuwa, did great over there.”

RIVALS' REACTION