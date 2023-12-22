In a terrific non-league matchup, we got to see two great Long Island programs face off. Holy Trinity HS Titians are led by their long-time championship Head Coach Joe Conefry who feels confident about his squad this season. The young Deer Park HS Falcons are led by Head Coach John McCaffrey who is one of the most successful and decorated coaches in all of Suffolk. The Titans game plan was clear from the tip and that was to apply pressure, then attack the young Falcons. Falcons 6'0” PG Ethan Nelson (Deer Park ‘27) got the scoring started, they got a three on the following possession to take an early 5 point lead. Trinity went 1/2 from the line after drawing a foul. Then got an inside bucket from 6’2” SG Corey Sommerville (Holy Trinity ‘24). Then 5’11” SG Justin Brown (Holy Trinity ‘25)drilled a triple. Deer Park converted a free throw, Holy Trinity made both free throws, the Falcons knocked down a three then got a quick score from Nelson.

Holy Trinity scored, and the Falcons hit another three. The Titans hit a free throw, scored a layup after a stop, then knocked down two more free throws. Deer Park got a little sloppy and cold while Sommerville broke for a layup. Then found a teammate for an easy score and then Brown added two more for Trinity. Falcons missed both free throws despite playing well and found themselves down 21-14 after the first quarter. Falcons scored on their first two possessions, Titans responded with a 7-0 run, Deer Park got an inside basket but Sommerville got ahead of the crowd again for an easy lay in. Nelson hit free throws, had a ridiculous finish in traffic where he was fouled but missed the free throw. Trinity scored, Nelson found a big for two, teams both missed their free throws. Nelson knocked down two freebies, but Sommerville got free for a big slam. Deer Park scored, got a big stop, hit two free throws. Trinity answered, got a stop then Sommerville got loose for two more. Nelson drove through multiple defenders, rose up to finish and got fouled. He made both free throws cutting the Trinity’s lead down to just 7 as the halftime buzzer went off.