This holiday season is loaded with top quality matchups here locally and out of town. The month of November and December is chock full of the unfamiliar opponents that will test many New York teams versatility and depth.

This November 24th head over to Brooklyn Collegiate Thanksgiving Invitational featuring five matchups.

11:00 am Queens HS for Teaching vs. Inwood Academy

12:45pm Brooklyn Law and Tech vs. James Monroe

2:30pm 8th/9th Grade All Star Game

3:45pm Brooklyn Collegiate vs. Francis Lewis

5:30pm TBD vs. Go Time Prep (Finland)





November 23-24 5th Annual Hoopsgiving in Atlanta, GA at Holy Episcopal HS. The New York City Champions South Shore Vikings will travel to battle local teams. All games will be live streamed through the SUVtv.com. November 23rd Shore South HS will face Aquinas HS (GA) for a complete schedule of all the teams and game times check with holidayhoopsgiving.com.





November 23-24th Evander Thanksgiving Classic at Evander Childs HS in the Bronx.

November 23rd East Gym (track gym)

9:45am Street Campus HS vs Metropolitan HS

11:15am Smith HS vs. Community Health Academy HS

12:45pm Clinton HS vs. Far Rockaway HS

2:15pm Jane Adams HS vs. Concordia Prep HS

West Gym (No track)

9:30am Evander HS vs. Morrisania HS

11:00am Gompers HS vs. Prospect Heights HS

12:30pm Manhattan Center HS vs. Midwood HS

2:00pm Wheels HS vs. QHST HS

November 24th East Gym:

10am Concordia Prep HS vs. Bergtraum HS

11:30am Evander JV HS vs. Wheels JV HS

1pm Far Rock HS vs. Longwood Prep HS

November 24th West Gym

9:30am Evander Childs HS vs. Metropolitan HS

11:15am Seward Park HS vs Bayside HS

12:45pm Gompers HS vs MLK HS

215pm Truman HS vs John Bowne HS





December 20-22nd the Mount Vernon Knights (NY) will head out to Orlando, FL to play in Universal Holiday Classic game times TBD.





Saturday, December 29, 2018 Queens Jam Christmas Classic @ John Bowne H.S. (63-25 Main Street, Flushing, NY 11367.





December 19-22nd Westchester County Center (NY) will host the Slam Dunk Tournament with local teams. (Game times subject to change)

December 19th 6:15pm Newburgh Free Academy vs. White Plains HS

8:15pm Iona Prep HS vs. Byram Hills HS

December 21st 6:15pm Curtis HS vs. Long Island Lutheran HS

8pm St Raymonds vs. Stepinac HS

December 22nd Boys Challenge

11:15am Suffern HS vs. Irvington HS

1pm Middletown HS vs Horace Greeley HS