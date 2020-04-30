Three-Point Play: Changes of heart, Daishen Nix, 2021 class
While the coronavirus has been a driving force for an increase transfers this offseason, could it also have played a factor in a few others staying put? Rivals analyst Corey Evans explains in the latest Three-Point Play, and also discusses what Daishen Nix’s decision means for the college game and explores the anxiousness of the 2021 class.
Bossi's Best: Ten prospects that teams need to keep in-state
1. CORONAVIRUS WITH ONE POSITIVE SIDE EFFECT
In a crazy way, the coronavirus has been a driving factor behind the record number in transfers this spring. While there was a belief that the uncertainty of next season would lead to fewer transfers, the way the season was quickly shut down forced student-athletes home during a time that they would typically remain on-campus. As a result, whether it was peer pressure or family support, this has led to bigger transfer numbers.
While that has been talked about ad nauseum, what hasn’t been is how multiple players that entered their names into the transfer portal have had a change of heart. That is usually very rare, but it has happened three separate times this spring.
Bowling Green’s Justin Turner, Loyola Marymount’s Mattias Markusson and Wichita State’s Morris Udeze were each pursued by a number of high-major suitors after entering their names into the portal. All three ultimately decided to return to their original programs.
Could the coronavirus have played a factor?
“You don’t know what you’re getting,” Udeze said regarding his inability to take visits, forcing him to make a life changing decision based off of a simple Zoom call. “Can’t read body language; none of that.”
With Turner's return, Bowling Green might now have a chance to make a run to the Sweet 16 next season. Stan Johnson’s rebuilding process at Loyola Marymount will be easier now with Markusson back in the fold. And Wichita State might be more of a prominent name in the AAC title race than previously thought thanks to Udeze's return.
2. NIX NIXES HIS PLANS FOR COLLEGE
The NBA's G League pathway program has entered uncharted territory with its addition of five-star Daishen Nix.
While Jalen Green could have landed at Auburn or Memphis, and Isaiah Todd was a Michigan commit for over six months, the professional path was always discussed as a likely option for both. Nix, by comparison, had already signed with UCLA when he announced his G League decision.
These last several weeks, especially after Nix's announcement, have to have strained the relationship between college basketball and the NBA. It might have been nice, from the perspective of college programs, for the NBA to announce their plans for the G League ahead of time so coaches could adjust their recruiting approach accordingly. If they lost out to the G League at that point, they at least knew the battle they were up against. Instead, UCLA and the programs that were recruiting Green and Todd were blindsided.
You can’t tell me that Mick Cronin won't carry some sort of animosity toward the G League. The same surely goes for the staffs at Auburn, Memphis and Michigan.
What if the next prospect that follows Nix’s path makes for a direct hit in Durham or Lexington? We are talking about dealing a blow to the top brands in college basketball. How is that going to be received?
3. CLASS OF 2021 IS A BIT ANTSY
Here is something to sink your teeth into: just nine members of the 2020 Rivals150 committed before May of their junior year of high school. This year, we already have 34 Rivals150 prospects that have already decided on their college destination, including four in the top 25.
Those programs that have gotten ahead in the 2021 class - e.g. Texas A&M, USC and Wisconsin - could be some of the biggest college basketball winners in this strangest of offseasons.
I bring this up because I have been asked by a number of people about the impact of the pandemic on the 2021 class. Should these prospects quickly commit before scholarships are taken by transfers, especially if the one-time transfer rule is passed later this summer? Furthermore, what should one do as live evaluation opportunities look less and less likely by the day?
It seems that we have already found our answers. Members of the 2021 class are quickly reaching their college decisions. This could make for an interesting end to the 2021 cycle as the 2021 class is already viewed as one of the thinnest in talent in recent memory. With limited opportunities for sleepers to emerge this summer, programs may be scraping the bottom of the barrel much earlier in the year than normal. This could lead to programs to look for alternative methods to add talent, like the transfer market, reclassing 2022 prospects and the junior college ranks.