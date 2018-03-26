Clutch Hutchins scores game winner to lead Park to Class A Championship

M. Libert

GLENS FALLS, NY- With a Twitter handle of "Clutchins" you would expect Park School floor general Noah Hutchins '19 to be confident in making the big plays when they matter most and was that evident on Sunday more than ever as the Pioneers took on Albany Academy for the Class A Federation Tournament of Champions title. Down the stretch Hutchins did it all as he had 8 points in the final 1:24, including the game winning baseline drive as time expired to help lift defeat the Cadets in thrilling fashion 59-57. Most teams go into the season with modest goals. They go in wanting to win a league title, or at most a chance to play for something more but Hutchins knew this team was special. He felt like the Pioneers were destined for a season to remember as they came into the year with bigger aspirations. "We have been pushing all year for this, this was our dream from the start," Hutchins said meaning a Federation Title. A second-place finish in Monsignor Martin Association regular season was not what The Park School wanted as to a man they all felt as if underachieved, believing so much more was there that they could do. They didn't let their disappointment faze them though as they stormed through the MMA playoffs to defeat rivals Canisius for the Manhattan Cup championship. That was just step one though. With step one complete they needed to next prove they were the best CHSAA team in New York State. Beating St. Anthony's on Long Island in the CHSAA State Semifinals 51-40 was one hurdle, and then defeating the New York City CHSAA champ Nazareth 65-50 for the State Title assured Park that they would have a chance to make their dreams come true. They were off to the Federation Tournament to play against the best of the best in Class A from around New York State. Amityville was first up which proved to be easier than some anticipated to the tune of an 86-61 victory, but Albany Academy on Sunday for the championship, that would be a whole other story. Albany Academy were the two-time defending Federation Class A champions, and if Park wanted the title they were going to have to take it from them in a game that promised to be a war.

Daniel Scott, Julien Eziukwu & Noah Hutchins M. Libert

In the opening half it was the August Mahoney '19 show as the junior sharpshooter was feeling it early on to the tune of 3 opening half treys. He was able to beat the Pioneers to spots off the dribble and connect from long range time after time, getting good looks and connecting to help the Cadets take a 30-24 lead into halftime. As surprising as the halftime score may have been to a confident Park School team what may have been even more surprising to them is the fact that even with the Pioneers having three players 6'8" and bigger on the floor it was Albany Academy who outrebounded them 20 to 18 in the first half of play. That was just one area of play that Park needed to correct if they wanted to rally and bring home the trophy according to their head coach Richard Jacob, also wanting his Pioneers to not settle as much and be more aggressive defensively on the perimeter in slowing down Mahoney and the Cadets shooters. Slowing down Mahoney was proving to be difficult, but Park School did do a much better job in control the paint in the 3rd quarter. They stayed close and with Hutchins hitting a long ball late in the quarter, he was able to tie the game at 42 heading to the 4th. Coming out to start the 4th quarter strong, Park jumped out to a lead big as 50-44 after Daniel Scott '19 connected from deep after Julian Eziukwu '19 kept the ball alive off a miss. Eziukwu and John Orogun '20 were really dominating the offensive glass in the second half and continually gave the Pioneers second and third chances that they would capitalize on. With his team starting to fall behind Mahoney wouldn't let Albany Academy die as he took his defender off the dribble to score while getting fouled which would start an 8-0 run that was culminated by a Rob Brown '20 three from the wing to put the Cadets back in front. The momentum had shifted, and the 8-0 run would turn into a 12-1 run after a Saif Ullah '19finish inside to make it 56-51 for Albany Academy with just 1:48 to play. This is where the nickname Clutchins started to come into play. Albany Academy had the ball looking to score and make it a three-possession game late and put the game away, but Hutchins would swipe the ball away from Mahoney and go coast to coast for a finish while getting fouled. He would hit the FT to make it 56-54, and then off a missed Cadets jumper Hutchins was at it again going all the way to the rim and finishing once again against contact with 26.4 left. He again hit the FT to give Park School a 57-56 lead. Needing a big play Albany Academy turned to Andre Jackson '20 who would go coast to coast getting fouled as he got to the rim. He would go to the FT line for two, missing the first but making the second to tie things up at 57 with 20.1 left in regulation. Most expected a timeout here by the Pioneers to draw up a final play, but Hutchins said he made sure his coach knew what he felt about a timeout there after Jackson made hit FT. "Coach was going to call a timeout but I told him let me do it, I got it," Hutchins stated. Jacob trusted his leader and let him make the play. He brought the ball across halfcourt and waited to analyze the defense. He crossed over his defender with 6 seconds left and put up a three that was off the right side of the rim. It was disappointing, but Hutchins didn't give up. He ran to the right side and was the first one to the loose ball, picked it up and took two dribbles and put with a defender charging at him put the ball up as time expired, making the layup as the Pioneers players rushed Hutchins on the court as Park School stunned Albany Academy in thrilling fashion 59-57 to win the Class A Federation Championship. Scoring 24 points, grabbing 8 rebounds, dishing out 5 assists, and blocking 3 shots was Hutchins who proved to be Mr. Everything on Sunday for Park School. He was cool, calm, and collected when it mattered most, but was also quick to give praise to his teammates after the victory. "I couldn't do this without them, they are the best teammates anyone could ask for and we all did this together," Hutchins explained. With Scott scoring 20 points and Eziukwu adding 8 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 blocks it was a true team effort that was able to get The Park School across the finish line to punctuate their season with the Federation Title they first dreamed about at the beginning of the season. On the other end it was heartbreak for Albany Academy who got a great 26-point performance from Mahoney who did all he could to try and lift the Cadets to a 3rd straight Federation Championship, falling just short to Hutchins heroics at the end. With the Twitter handle and nickname fitting him well, Hutchins backed up his Clutchins name on Sunday as he scored the biggest bucket of his life to lead Park to its first Class A Federation title win, and as he sat on the scorer’s table after the win he could only laugh when asked if earned the Clutchins name for good now as he helped lead his team to its early season goal. "I guess so, I guess so," Hutchins said. "This really is amazing, the best feeling."

Fannie Lou Hamer Topples Mekeel Christian Academy, 74 - 62

M. Libert

For senior guard Charles Davis '18 it's been a dream of his for 4 years to come up to Glens Falls and win the Class B Federation Championship. He made it up the past two years, but the Panthers came up short each time. This was his final chance at living out his dream and he was not going to let anyone stand in his way this time. Fannie Lou would go up early behind the play of Davis and the sharpshooting of Tyree Morris '19, and even after Mekeel made a run to take a lead with 3:24 left in the game, the Panthers wouldn't be denied as the PSAL power finished the game on a 13-0 run to close out the game in style, winning the title in dramatic fashion 74-62. Calling his team, a pounding the rock team, Panthers head coach Marc Skelton said he was never worried about how his team would react when the going got tough. If there was one thing he knew it was that they would never back down when a challenge was thrown in their way. "This is a team that when things aren't going well it doesn't matter, we just continue doing what we do, and we don't falter," Skelton said. After leading for nearly the entire game that mindset was put to the test as Mekeel Christian took a 62-61 lead after a Gideon Agbo '19 putback a long-range miss. It was a situation that many would sink their heads down about, but Skelton said he was actually happy his Fannie Lou team gave up the lead. It's an odd thought most of the time but Skelton said he felt as if his team was coasting a bit with a 5-7-point lead for most of the second half, and that trailing actually lit a fire under his team.

Frankie Williams, Tyree Morris & Charles Davis M. Libert

"At that point when they took the lead you could feel us flip the switch and I think out concentration improved, and obviously our execution improved as well," Skelton explained. Anthony Rose '20 would connect on a runner down the right side to put Fannie Lou back in front just 12 seconds later, and after a steal by Davis it was Morris who got the ball up court and was fouled attacking the basket. He would hit on his pair of FT's, and with the Lions struggling to connect from deep it the Panthers were more than happy to take advantage. Davis and Frankie Williams '19 both were able to make big plays late on both ends of the floor as the PSAL Class B champions would be crowned Federation Class B champions for the first time as they were able to finish the final 3:10 seconds on a 13-0 run to pull away and defeat Mekeel Christian Academy, 74-62. Morris finished the game 5-6 from long range finishing the game with 23 points for Fannie Lou Hamer, while Davis was named Tournament MVP adding 19 points in the victory. Happy for everyone on his team, Skelton said that he was overjoyed for Davis who has been with him now for four years, and to see the tears of joy in his eyes when the final seconds ticked down, it's a feeling he said will last with him forever. "It's picture perfect, I should write a book about it," Skelton said with a laugh. "He deserves it and I couldn't be happier for Charles." In the defeat it was a game high 29 points for Jordan Jackson '18 who closed out his high school career with a career high point total, while Deonte Holder '18 also chipped in with 15 points from his backcourt position in the loss. Finally reaching the top of the mountain, Skelton said that this was the goal from the start of the season as they had been to Federation's before but had always come up short. This time though it was different as the Panthers pulled through and Davis with tears still in his eyes said this will be a memory that will last him a lifetime. "We are State Champions," Davis exclaimed. "No one can take that from us forever."