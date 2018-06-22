Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-22 11:29:22 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The NBA: New York's Drafted & Undrafted

Nt9g8intp0uhj6kcexep
Mo Bamba
Maurice Wingate • NYCHoops.net
@nychoops
Publisher

Three New Yorkers made it to the NBA promise land in 2018 with lottery pick Mohammed Bamba going to Orlando in the 6th round, Kevin Huerter to Atlanta at #19 and Hamidou Diallo squeaking in at #45, going to Oklahoma City by way of Charlotte.

Huerter's family and friend await the announcement

Undrafted New Yorkers

Rawle Alkins (Training Camp with Toronto Raptors)

Desi Rodriguez (Training Camp with L.A. Clippers)

Angel Delgado (Training Camp with L.A. Clippers)

Trevon Duval (Houston Rockets Summer League)

Terry Larrier (Unknown)

Khadeen Carrington (Unknown)

Ynb9kfnga0pie8mxzpin
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}