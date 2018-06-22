The NBA: New York's Drafted & Undrafted
Three New Yorkers made it to the NBA promise land in 2018 with lottery pick Mohammed Bamba going to Orlando in the 6th round, Kevin Huerter to Atlanta at #19 and Hamidou Diallo squeaking in at #45, going to Oklahoma City by way of Charlotte.
Huerter's family and friend await the announcement
There it is.— Michael Kelly (@ByMichaelKelly) June 22, 2018
Atlanta Hawks, No. 19
Kevin Huerter pic.twitter.com/Xr7JFjPWhF
Undrafted New Yorkers
Rawle Alkins (Training Camp with Toronto Raptors)
Desi Rodriguez (Training Camp with L.A. Clippers)
Angel Delgado (Training Camp with L.A. Clippers)
Trevon Duval (Houston Rockets Summer League)
Terry Larrier (Unknown)
Khadeen Carrington (Unknown)