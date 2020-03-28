With the 2019-20 sports season now in the books, THI takes a look at the incoming freshmen that comprise North Carolina’s basketball recruiting class. The five-member class includes four McDonald’s All-Americas and another highly rated player. The class is ranked No. 3 in the nation and could add another player later this spring. So here is a look at how each player did this season, their stats, honors, Clint Jackson’s thoughts and what UNC Coach Roy Williams said about them. Today we look at R.J. Davis:



Davis and future Duke Blue Devil A.J. Griffin helped build Archbishop Stepinac into one of the best programs in the metro New York City area. Davis’ dramatic improvement this season helped lead Stepinac to an 18-9 record against some of the most challenging competition in the nation. Stepican also won the CHSAA Archdiocesan champinship. In addition, Davis became the all-time leasing prep corer in Westchester County (NY), breaking the mark set by Danya Abrams (Boston College early 1990s), whom most UNC fans recall from Carolina’s 1994 NCAA Tournament loss to BC. Davis scored 2,446 points in his high school career. Abrams’ mark stood for 27 years.

Davis’ Senior Stats 26.5 points, 8.0 reb, 5.3 assists, 2.1 steals, 0.6 blocks, 46% FGs, 34% 3-Pointers, 87% FTs.

Davis’ Senior Honors McDonald’s All-American Jordan Brand Classic Game Nominee Iverson Classic Game Nominee Became the Westchester County All Time scoring leader. City of Palms All-Tournament Team 2020 New York Mr. Basketball New York Gatorade State Player of the Year MaxPreps 3rd-Team All-American

R.J. Davis says: “Coach Roy emphasized that he wants to play with two point guards and he isn’t taking three; he wants to play with two point guards and he feels like playing with one point guard with Coby White was a downfall last year. "Going into next year and the following years, he wants to have two point guards like what he had with Joel Berry and Marcus Paige. He felt like he was more successful that way.”



Clint Says...

"While the shifty scorer from New York isn’t ranked as high as some of his classmates coming in, do not let that convince you that he won’t be on the court much next season. Davis, despite his lack of size, is a natural scorer who can shoot and break his defender down off the dribble. His coach raves about his defense too. "The combo-guard can play on or off the ball and he’s actually a solid rebounder from his position as well. Davis is coming to Chapel Hill with a chip on his shoulder and that’s a good thing."





Roy Williams On Davis:

"RJ is a great youngster, a very good student. He's the leading scorer in his high school's history already and is a point guard who shoots so well that he can play with other point guards, handle the ball in certain situations and shoot the ball in others. He's a great leader and is part of a fantastic high school team that has won a recent state title and will play in national tournaments. He will show people he is a high-quality player who comes from a fantastic family."





Roy On The Class:

“I never, ever, ever get caught up in recruiting rankings… I love these kids and it remains to be seen what they’ll do but I do feel really, really good about it… I just want guys that I like. We lost a couple of guys we would have liked, there’s no question about that, but I feel very comfortable with it, happy with it. Extremely happy because I also think they’re high-quality kids. "The character that they have, they’re all characters, too. I do enjoy that part of it. Solid kids that all want to be better and all have big-time dreams and goals, individually but also have them as a team as well.”



*Clint Jackson and Jarrod Hardy contributed to this piece.



R.J. Davis Highlights