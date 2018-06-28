With the advent of forwards that can run point, centers that can handle the rock shoot from the perimeter and point guards that can score from half court on the regular, pro-ball has evolved into the era of position-less basketball. The question becomes, is that good thing on the high school and college level? The answer is yes and no.

During grade school, everyone is more or less considered a guard even though they may be playing the traditional positions on the court and that’s a good thing. Why? Because you never know how a kid will grow or not grow.

At a young age positionless basketball is beneficial because some kids may be 6’1” in the 8th grade with big feet and still be 6’1” in the 12th grade. Another kid at that same height in the 8th grade with big feet may tap out at 6’11” by his senior year. Having big feet when your young doesn’t guarantee excessive height in later years. Statistically, most male student-athletes will be taller than their mothers and shorter than their fathers.

Therefore, learning guard skills is beneficial early on and a win-win from a recruiting perspective because that 6’1” senior is now well equipped to run the one &/or two positions while the 6’11” senior becomes a match-up nightnare in that he can play numerous positions and can also handle the ball. With that being said, the ability to play multiple positions and being classified as a “Jack of all trades” are two separate things. The full phrase is “Jack of all trades. Master of none.” While it’s good to play multiple positions, it’s even better to be a master at something at the same time whether it be defense, perimeter shooting, face-up &/or post up, rebounding, creating your own shot, ballhandling etc.

Musicians love to say their music transcends classifications, because it sounds cool, but to find and buy their music, at the end of the day, you’ll need to know what category of music they’re in whether it’s R&B, Hip Hop, Pop, Jazz etc. Same holds true in basketball. While it’s great to be versatile, it’s still necessary to be classified as a guard, forward, wing or center. The more convoluted your classification, the more difficult it becomes for college coaches to identify who you are, what you do, and what you can bring to their program.

While the NBA has evolved into a position-less game, ironically the college players that have the hardest time getting into the NBA are the tweeners and position-less players. Perhaps it’s called position-less in error. Maybe versatile basketball makes more sense.