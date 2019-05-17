Mika Adams-Woods' coach gives us the latest
Mika Adams-Woods began an official visit to Minnesota on Tuesday and concluded on Wednesday. Yesterday, we informed you on where his recruitment stands after speaking with a source with knowledge o...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news