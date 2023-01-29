FRESH MEADOWS, NY - On Friday night, St. Francis Prep hosted Archbishop Molloy in a big-time league matchup. We have Molloy currently ranked number 2 in our NYC top ten and number 4 in our statewide power five. While Molloy makes their season debut in the power 5 St. Francis Prep has had a nice season as well and currently sit number 4 in our NYC rankings.

The first quarter was exciting from the jump as both teams had success scoring early on. Prep got a couple of easy baskets from their young guards while Molloy got a few from 6’4” CG Jayden James ‘23. They also got multiple buckets from 6’5” SG Kuba Cwalina ‘23 who finished with 7 in the quarter and will be playing at Middlebury College next season. SFP loved the pace and didn’t back down as 6’3” Marist commit Josh Pascarelli ‘23 was able to get loose for two deep threes.

Molloy lead 18-17 after 1 and looked sharp as ever as James got past his man for a basket. The Terriers made a few adjustments defensively and then was able to knock down a three. They got another easy hoop, James answered with quick deuce and then 6’7” F Oesoemana Sacko ‘26 went 1/2 at the line for Prep. While both teams came out firing they each struggled a bit in the second resulting in multiple empty possessions.

The Stanners scored but allowed SFP to score on back to back trips giving them a slight 28-27 at the half. Pascarelli got an early bucket early in the 3rd, Cwalina drilled a three while Sacko answered with a beautiful inside finish over the defender. Cwalina got loose for two, SFP responded with a three and then an easy layup. Prep focused on slowing down James allowing some of their freshmen talent to score but Sacko and company answered each basket.

St. Francis Prep lead by 1 after three tough quarters of play and it seemed momentum was up for grabs. James scored, Pascarelli hit a jumper, Molloy got an inside bucket when Prep responded with a huge three. The Stanners got another basket but SFP answered with two free throws and a Sacko bucket. Pascarelli scored, Molloy missed some free throws and the Terriers scored again.

Archbishop Molloy was beginning to lose some ground and was quickly running out of time. They got a few big misses from Prep but came up empty. Pascarelli nailed some free throws, Molloy missed, Sacko hit a free throw and James went 1/2 from the line. Prep got the stops the needed and enough free throws to seal the deal.

The Terriers won a tough battle 59-49 and should move up the rankings next week. Their captain Pascarelli finished with a game high 15 points which included a clutch 4th quarter while Sacko finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds. He was crucial on the defensive end plus Prep’s young backcourt played well also. Cwalina had 12 in the loss and James who had some great moments ended up with 11. We expect both teams to contend for one of those final four spots at the end of the year.



