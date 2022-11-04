BAYSIDE, NY – In one of the last tournaments of the high school basketball preseason, the championship of the Beacon EYAC Invitational Classic came down to a match between the St. Francis Prep Terriers, a Queens catholic school, and players from Brooklyn Law & Tech. The players from Brooklyn Law & Tech in the PSAL would put forth a lofty effort but the Terriers, led by its sharp shooters, downed the Jets, 63 -39.
For the Terriers it was primarily an aerial attack as Marist bound Josh Pascarelli, Tyler Michel ‘24 and Joseph Ching ‘24 nailed three-pointers early. Other then being ahead 4 – 2, the Jets never led. Eighty percent of their offense came from under-the-radar lefty junior Keysaun Murray ‘24 and that lopsided dynamic bolted St. Francis Prep to a 25 – 17 halftime advantage.
The Jets were bombarded even more in the second half by the Terriers’ relentless assault from the sky. Vere Anthony ‘25 carried the load for St. Francis Prep with assistance from Ching and Han Chen ‘25. Murray continued to be the go-to-guy for the players from Brooklyn Law & Tech in the 2nd half. He did get a little backup from Aiden LeBron ‘24 but it was too little too late as the Jet’s deficit ballooned to 30 points with 2:45 left in regulation. Game over!!
Anthony was high man for the Terriers with 15 points with Pascarelli and Chin adding 13 points apiece. Murray paced the Jets with a game high 16 points.