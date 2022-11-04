BAYSIDE, NY – In one of the last tournaments of the high school basketball preseason, the championship of the Beacon EYAC Invitational Classic came down to a match between the St. Francis Prep Terriers, a Queens catholic school, and players from Brooklyn Law & Tech. The players from Brooklyn Law & Tech in the PSAL would put forth a lofty effort but the Terriers, led by its sharp shooters, downed the Jets, 63 -39.

For the Terriers it was primarily an aerial attack as Marist bound Josh Pascarelli, Tyler Michel ‘24 and Joseph Ching ‘24 nailed three-pointers early. Other then being ahead 4 – 2, the Jets never led. Eighty percent of their offense came from under-the-radar lefty junior Keysaun Murray ‘24 and that lopsided dynamic bolted St. Francis Prep to a 25 – 17 halftime advantage.