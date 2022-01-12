Terriers Beat CTK Quick, Fast and in a Hurry

FRESH MEADOWS, NY – The St. Francis Prep Terriers welcomed Christ the King into its gym Tuesday evening knowing that the Royals had them beat when it came to height. In basketball, size matters but the Terriers also knew that speed kills.

Quickly turning the game into a track meet, St. Francis Prep jumped out front by 16 points to start the second quarter and never looked back. Although the Royals made a surge in the second half it was too little too late to prevent a 68 – 51 Terrier victory.

“We like to use our speed,” said St. Francis Prep head coach Jimmy Lynch. “I know they like to get up and down the floor too, but speed is our only advantage.