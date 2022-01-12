Terriers Beat CTK Quick, Fast and in a Hurry
FRESH MEADOWS, NY – The St. Francis Prep Terriers welcomed Christ the King into its gym Tuesday evening knowing that the Royals had them beat when it came to height. In basketball, size matters but the Terriers also knew that speed kills.
Quickly turning the game into a track meet, St. Francis Prep jumped out front by 16 points to start the second quarter and never looked back. Although the Royals made a surge in the second half it was too little too late to prevent a 68 – 51 Terrier victory.
“We like to use our speed,” said St. Francis Prep head coach Jimmy Lynch. “I know they like to get up and down the floor too, but speed is our only advantage.
6'2" Senior guard Latiek Briscoe '22 held it down in the first half, spearheading the Terriers ascent offensively and defensively. His efforts kept SFP down 32 – 18 while the Royals seemed passive.
CTK head coach Joe Arbitello must’ve had a halftime talking too with his team because highly recruited 6'7" Brandon Williams '23 emerged from the locker room ready to rumble. Firing four three-balls in the third quarter put a dent in Christ the King progress . That and sparce scoring from Royal increases your fire power but the when Terriers countered with 6'1"Josh Pascarelli '23 and 6'6" Jaden Daughtry '22 it was time to roll closing credits and fade to black.
Briscoe and Pascarelli led the Terriers with 20 points apiece with Daughtry adding 13 points. Williams was the only Royal to net double digits scoring a game high 25 points.