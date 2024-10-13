Teams get Exposure or Exposed at iS8/Nike

SOUTH JAMAICA, NY – It’s the last weekend of pool play during the infamous iS8/Nike Tip-Off Classic. NYCHoops.net was on hand to check out Saturday games with playoff implications.
Underdogs Topple Elite 52-44
In an electrifying matchup, The Underdogs, a team of St. John’s Prep players led by Coach John Kiggins, pulled off an impressive victory against the fierce Scholar Elite, coached by Alvin Deas. The Scholar Elite came out swinging with their fast and aggressive defense, chasing every loose ball like hawks. Even with Chancellor Tillman (#14 Forest Hills HS) scoring 10 points and Brandon Lecount (#12 Eagle Academy Queen) adding 11 points, they couldn't overcome the determined effort from St. John’s Prep. Senior Pat Rouse (#20 St. John’s Prep) shined brightly with 16 points, while Aiden Cheng (#1 St. John’s Prep) chipped in 11. Matthew Alder (#15 St. John’s Prep) played smart and steady in the backcourt, dishing out 6 assists to keep his team calm under pressure. The final score of 52-44 doesn't fully capture the nail-biting excitement and tenacity displayed by both teams!
As the second half began, Scholar Elite turned up the heat with a high-intensity full-court press that had everyone on the edge of their seats. The relentless pressure was a remarkable sight, as they tried to trap St. John's players and force turnovers. It seemed like the Elite were on the verge of turning the tide, making the game tighter with each passing minute. The crowd roared, and the tension in the gym was palpable as the underdogs fought hard to keep their lead.
However, the disciplined play of Alder and Jacob Gomez in the backcourt proved to be the key to St. John’s Prep's success. They navigated through the aggressive deny defense with poise and confidence, making smart passes and creating opportunities for their teammates. Alder’s ability to read the game allowed him to find open players, while Gomez’s quick decision-making helped the team break the press repeatedly. Their efforts not only frustrated the Scholar Elite but also kept the momentum on St. John’s side.
In the end, the final score of 52-44 reflected the thrilling battle that took place on the court. The underdogs showed that teamwork, discipline, and heart can overcome even the most aggressive defenses. Fans left the gym buzzing about the incredible performance from both teams, particularly the way St. John’s Prep held their ground against such a formidable opponent. This game will surely be remembered as a testament to the spirit of competition and the magic of high school basketball!
Vikings Reign on Difference Makers
In a thrilling matchup, the Vikings Basketball Club team, led by Coach Shawn Mark from Southshore, overcame the Difference Makers with a final score of 70-58. The turning point came in the second half, where seniors Nevion Legree and Shamari Mitchell showcased their leadership and skill, leaving a lasting mark on the game.
The first half was a battle, with the Difference Makers holding their ground and keeping it close, ending the half just three points behind at 30-27. Tyler Sutton was a standout for his team, pouring in an impressive 24 points. Mekhi Robertson also contributed with a solid 16 points, displaying determination and grit. Despite their efforts, the Difference Makers couldn’t quite find the spark they needed to pull ahead.
But then came the second half, and that’s when the Vikings really turned it on. Legree was electric, scoring 21 points and demonstrating a fierce competitive spirit. His ability to drive to the basket and create scoring opportunities was a game-changer. The Vikings’ defense tightened up, making it difficult for the Difference Makers to find rhythm. Mitchell was equally impressive, finishing with 19 points and playing a crucial role on both ends of the court.
In the end, the Vikings Basketball Club proved that experience and teamwork can make all the difference. They took control in the second half, highlighting their talent and determination. While the Difference Makers fought valiantly, they couldn’t match the Vikings’ intensity. This game served as a reminder of the excitement and unpredictability of high school basketball, and it’s clear that the Vikings are a force to be reckoned with!
IN OTHER ACTION
Team Long Island blitz EEP, 67 – 45
Skylar Ellis led T.I. with 17 points.
Rundown runs down Notre Dame, 56 – 42
Kaelin Destin was the highest scorer with 18 points.