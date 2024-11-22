Team Preview: William Floyd HS (2024-25)

The Kingsmen had a terrific run last season, making it to the CHSAA championship game. They ultimately came
NEW YORK, NY - Father versus son. Rick Pitino against Richard Pitino. Madison Square Garden was the stage, the game a fa
We recently dropped our Power5 rankings, including the best five teams overall in New York. The first two slots have
The Lawrence Woodmere program had some major changes this offseason as they added a national team plus brought in an
NYC Hoops (powered by Rivals.com) ranks the top 10 high school basketball teams in New York State based on wins &
The Kingsmen had a terrific run last season, making it to the CHSAA championship game. They ultimately came
NEW YORK, NY - Father versus son. Rick Pitino against Richard Pitino. Madison Square Garden was the stage, the game a fa
We recently dropped our Power5 rankings, including the best five teams overall in New York. The first two slots have